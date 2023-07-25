KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system shrank to RM37.20 billion from RM38.37 billion this morning while Islamic funds’ liquidity narrowed to RM25.49 billion from RM28.44 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted one conventional money market tender, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements as well as collateralised commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM36.90 billion conventional money market tender and a RM25.50 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at three per cent per cent as of July 24. — Bernama