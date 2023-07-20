KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Short-term interbank rates closed stable today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system fell to RM39.66 billion from RM42.95 billion this morning, while Islamic funds’ liquidity rose to RM24.51 billion from RM22.87 billion previously.

Earlier today, the central bank conducted a conventional money market tender, a Qard tender, a Bank Negara Interbank Bills and two reverse repo tenders.

It also announced the availability of reverse repo, sale and buy-back agreements, as well as Collateralised Commodity Murabahah facilities for tenors of one to three months.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM39.60 billion conventional money market tender and a RM24.50 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The Malaysia Islamic Overnight Rate (MYOR-i) stood at 2.98 per cent as of July 18. — Bernama