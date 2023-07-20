KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 (Bernama) -- Bursa Malaysia closed off its intraday high but remained firmly above the 1,400-level today, as bargain hunting activities emerged following the recent sell-off despite the weaker performance in regional bourses, a dealer said.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 0.26 per cent or 3.66 points to 1,406.69 from 1,403.03 at Tuesday’s close.

The barometer index opened 1.54 points firmer at 1,404.57 and hit a low of 1,402.71 in the morning trade and a high of 1,409.34 during the mid-morning session.

The broader market was positive as gainers beat decliners 469 to 444, while 413 counters were unchanged, 960 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover improved to 3.64 billion units worth RM2.07 billion from 3.40 billion units worth RM2.00 billion on Tuesday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the key regional indices trended broadly lower today as investors remained wary about the technology sectors' earnings results.

He said the technology stocks in the region were under pressure following a weaker-than-expected results of technology companies in the United States.

"Back home, we are cautiously optimistic about the improved local investor sentiment as the near-term direction of the local market is still very much dependent on the regional and global volatility," he told Bernama.

Thong further noted that the FBM KLCI is expected to trend within the 1,405 to 1,415 range towards the weekend, with immediate resistance at 1,415 and support at 1,380.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank gained one sen to RM3.97, CIMB was flat at RM5.22, while Maybank eased two sen to RM8.80, Tenaga Nasional lost three sen to RM9.07, and IHH Healthcare fell one sen to RM5.83.

Of the actives, UEM Sunrise gained six sen to 45 sen, Bumi Armada added 2.5 sen to 51.5 sen, while Classita fell four sen to 19 sen, and newly-listed MST Golf slid three sen to 78 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index increased 20.04 points to 10,418.28, the FBMT 100 Index was 20.80 points higher at 10,099.44, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index garnered 27.64 points to 10,721.65.

The FBM 70 Index rose 5.63 points to 13,904.65 and the FBM ACE Index advanced 15.31 points to 5,380.87.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gained 12.68 points to 15,682.44, the Industrial Products and Services Index perked up 1.35 points to 163.44, the Plantation Index climbed 50.87 points to 6,972.51, and the Energy Index went up 8.31 points to 815.87.

The Main Market volume expanded to 2.64 billion units valued at RM1.78 billion versus 2.42 billion units valued at RM1.72 billion on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover shrank to 327.89 million units worth RM44.77 million from 350.21 million units worth RM52.13 million previously.

The ACE Market volume swelled to 668.98 million shares valued at RM243.59 million compared to 629.53 million shares valued at RM220.07 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 813.51 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (495.03 million); construction (176.99 million); technology (200.27 million); SPAC (nil); financial services (82.87 million); property (403.50 million); plantation (46.59 million); REITs (10.63 million), closed/fund (47,000); energy (260.89 million); healthcare (35.26 million); telecommunications and media (27.27 million); transportation and logistics (49.65 million); and utilities (42.49 million). — Bernama