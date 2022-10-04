KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd has appointed Datuk Mohd Nazrul Izam Mansor as director, effective today.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said Mohd Nazrul Izam, 47, has over 24 years of experience in various capacities in several different industries.

He was formerly FGV Holdings Bhd group chief executive officer (CEO), appointed on August 23, 2021.

Prior to his appointment as the FGV group CEO, he was formerly Felcra Bhd’s group CEO from October 2018 until August 2021.

Mohd Nazrul Izam has professional qualifications in accountancy from CPA Australia and also the Malaysian Institute of Accountants. — Bernama