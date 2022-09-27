Bursa Malaysia extended yesterday’s losses to close lower today on persistent profit-taking, mostly seen in transportation and logistics, as well as utilities companies, amid the weaker performance on the regional markets. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — Trading in Bursa Malaysia ended mixed today, with the benchmark index declining by 0.15 per cent.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slipped 2.17 points to settle at an intraday low of 1,410.87 from yesterday’s close of 1,413.04.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.18 of a point easier at 1,412.86, reached an intraday high of 1,420.27 earlier in the session.

On the broader market, gainers led decliners 427 to 392, while 406 counters were unchanged, 1,172 untraded, and 20 others suspended.

Total turnover increased to 2.28 billion units worth RM1.92 billion from yesterday’s 2.12 billion units worth RM1.85 billion.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the local bourse remained in cautious mode but bargain hunting activities took place given the attractive valuations of the FBM KLCI at the moment.

“The FBM KLCI remains in an oversold position at the present level. In view of the greater volatility, we anticipate the FBM KLCI to trend within a wider range of 1,410-1,440 for the remaining of the week with immediate support at 1,410 and resistance at 1,465,” he told Bernama.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Petronas Chemicals advanced three sen to RM8.35, TNB gained two sen to RM8.72, and Press Metal added one sen to RM4.

Maybank fell two sen to RM8.57, Public Bank reduced seven sen to RM4.21, CIMB slipped five sen to RM5.25 and IHH Healthcare lost four sen to RM5.91.

Of the actives, Ace Market debutant PT Resources rose one sen to 37 sen, CSH Alliance edged up half-a-sen to 3.5 sen, and Cnergenz jumped 10 sen to RM1.12.

Umedic advanced seven sen to 87 sen, Top Glove fell 2.5 sen to 61 sen and Velesto inched down half a sen to 11.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index declined 13.76 points to 10,079.94, the FBM 70 eased 22.96 points to 12,247.31 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 15.95 points to 9,823.51.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index widened by 24.6 points to 10,176.56 and the FBM ACE improved 47.26 points to 4,708.38.

Sector-wise, the Energy Index was 4.8 points higher at 687.15, the Plantation Index shrank 22.09 points to 6,580.08, the Financial Services Index dipped 134.63 points to 15,954.56 and the Industrial Products and Services Index gained 1.79 points to 171.69.

The Main Market volume eased to 1.34 billion shares worth RM1.54 billion against 1.42 billion shares worth RM1.64 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover stood at 272.64 million units valued at RM40.33 million from yesterday’s 272.54 million units valued at RM43.63 million.

The ACE Market volume increased to 667.40 million shares worth RM340.86 million from 422.84 million shares worth RM162.81 million.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 139.71 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (467.80 million), construction (32.04 million), technology (123.36 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (88.74 million), property (95.89 million), plantation (20.61 million), REITs (8.80 million), closed/fund (nil), energy (124.30 million), healthcare (174.71 million), telecommunications and media (27.96 million), transportation and logistics (22.08 million) and utilities (16.54 million). — Bernama