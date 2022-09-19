KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Iskandar Investment Bhd (IIB) has appointed Datuk Idzham Mohd Hashim as president and chief executive officer effective Oct 1, 2022, replacing Datuk Khairil Anwar who will be retiring soon.

IIB said in a statement today that Idzham has extensive experience in the property development industry, having held leadership roles in ENRA Group Bhd, Q Homes Sdn Bhd and Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd.

“In addition to property development companies, he also served in the automotive, motorsports, education and fast-moving consumer goods industries, responsible for large-capital projects, improving the local property market ecosystem, building organisational capabilities, and overall business delivery in management and executive roles,” the statement said.

Chairman Datuk Amirul Feisal Wan Zahir said Idzham’s experience in property development, ecosystem building and education will add value to the company.

Idzham holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the West of England and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Melbourne. — Bernama