KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — The Master Builders Association Malaysia (MBAM) has paid tribute to the late Tun S. Samy Vellu and described him as a legendary figure who contributed extensively to the nation, particularly the local construction industry.

“On behalf of MBAM, I would like to pay tribute to the late Tun S. Samy Vellu. I am deeply saddened by the loss of a legendary figure who contributed extensively to the nation, particularly to the Malaysian construction industry.

“The advancement and development brought by Samy Vellu was a reflection of his character which we will forever appreciate. May his legacy last forever and his soul rests in peace,” he told Bernama.

He said Samy Vellu was a recipient of the MBAM Gold Award on Aug 1, 2003, when he was the Works Minister.

The MBAM Gold Award is conferred to outstanding leaders of national or international stature in recognition of outstanding leadership and distinguished contributions towards the growth of the construction industry in particular and the progress, development, and economic growth of Malaysia and nations in the world community in general.

Samy Vellu breathed his last at 7 am at his home at age 86.

During his time, Samy Vellu was one of the country’s longest-serving Cabinet ministers, serving almost 30 years, starting as Works Minister in 1979.

During his tenure as Works Minister, Samy Vellu played a very significant role in developing the road network and transport system in the country, and for his efforts, he was conferred the International Man of the Year Award by the International Road Federation (IPF) in 1987.

Prior to his appointment as a full minister, Samy Vellu was the Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government.

From 1989 to 1995, he served as the Minister of Energy, Telecommunications and Posts, which saw his success in handling the privatisation of the Department of Telecommunications, the National Electricity Board, and the Department of Posts, before returning to the Works Ministry from 1995 to 2008. — Bernama