Bank Negara Logo is seen at it's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. Picture by Yusof mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Short-term interbank rates closed steady today on Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) operations to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system.

Liquidity in the conventional system was slightly lower at RM52.81 billion from RM53.84 billion this morning while for Islamic funds, it eased to RM30.7 billion from RM33.48 billion previously.

The central bank had earlier called for three conventional money market tenders, two Qard tenders and two reverse repo tenders.

At 4pm, BNM called for a RM52.1 billion conventional money market tender and a RM30.7 billion Murabahah money market tender, both for one-day money.

The average Islamic overnight rate stood at 1.72 per cent, while the one-, two- and three-week rates stood at 1.78 per cent, 1.82 per cent and 1.85 per cent, respectively. — Bernama