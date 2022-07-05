A general view of Kuala Lumpur on October 28, 2021. MyCEB said Malaysia and Indonesia need to find a common ground for business events industry stakeholders to cooperate and move forward and create a larger economic impact. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — Malaysia and Indonesia need to find a common ground for industry stakeholders to cooperate and move forward and create a larger economic impact, says Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB).

Chief executive officer Datuk Seri Abdul Khani Daud said MyCEB will spare all efforts to make the collaboration meaningful and a success.

“Even though Malaysia has vast experience in staging international events, there is so much more that we could learn from Indonesia which will be hosting the 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit (G20) this November.

“With the opening of borders on April 1, business events visitors will benefit immensely with no more PCR test requirement or Covid-19 insurance,” he said in a statement today.

MyCEB has recently made an official visit to Jakarta with the aim to foster closer relations for the development of the business events industry between both countries.

A gathering of industry key opinion leaders, in particular representatives from the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Indonesian Exhibition Companies Association (IECA-Asperapi), Indonesia Convention and Exhibition, Jakarta Convention Centre, Professional Conference Organisers, both the public and private sector, and several local media, have resulted in a positive conversation.

Abdul Khani said, however, that more effort is required to restart this industry and collaboration with neighbouring countries, such as Indonesia, is important.

Meanwhile, IECA-Asperapi chairman and Balai Sidang Jakarta Convention Centre director Hosea Andreas Runkat said Indonesia is honoured to be able to work alongside its counterpart’s industry champions to create more business-to-business opportunities for the region amidst the impacts of the pandemic.

“This will ultimately attract and reassure the confidence of international world leaders, decision-makers, and potential investors in Malaysia and Indonesia’s ability to conduct world-class and responsible meetings in this era of new norms,” he said.

MyCEB noted that it is ever ready to lead the collective efforts of developing more networking opportunities that will pave the way for new business leads and contracts for the Malaysian economy.

It added that this would further advance Malaysia’s recognition and standing as the top-of-mind preferred destination for business events in both the region and the world. — Bernama