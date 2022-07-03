KUCHING, July 3 —The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) wants private companies to invest in the hotel sector in the state.

Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Aziz Husein said currently, with the reopening of the country’s borders and arrival of tourists, the hotel sector has become more vibrant.

“We want the private sector to also play its role in providing hotel services and not leave this entirely to SEDC,” he told a press conference at the reopening of the Riverside Majestic Hotel here today.

He said the hotel, a subsidiary of SEDC, has also been upgraded to a five-star hotel and will resume operation tomorrow after being closed for two years following the Covid-19 pandemic and renovation works.

“As the standard of the hotel has been raised, the price will still be affordable as so far Riverside Majestic Hotel has been offering the lowest price compared to other hotels nationwide.

“This time, SEDC will increase prices in efforts to provide the best service as well as to allow our local workers to enjoy a reasonable salary,” he said.

Abdul Aziz said, apart from opening hotels in Kuching city, SEDC was also planning to build small hotels in the outskirt areas such as Marudi, Limbang and Lawas.

“We are planning to build smaller hotels in order to give better services to people travelling to these areas, especially government servants, as currently the only accommodation available are rooms above shoplots,” he said. — Bernama