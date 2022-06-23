Terengganu Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman (centre) speaks to traders at the launch of MSME Week 2022 Terengganu in Kuala Terengganu June 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 23 — SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) is targeting a sales potential of RM20 million, including through business matches, in conjunction with the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Week which takes place nationwide from June 10 to July 4, 2022.

Its chief executive officer, Rizal Nainy said the target set is twice as much as the RM9.7 million recorded during the MSME Week held online last year.

He said the increased target was relevant as this year’s MSME Week is being held face-to-face with a business matching programme with supermarkets such as Aeon Big, Mydin, Sabasun and Giant.

“Last year, more than 75 activities were implemented during SME Week 2021 such as e-exhibitions, product sales, business matching activities and knowledge sharing sessions through webinars, talks and ‘pocket talks’.

“All these activities are implemented online through the MyAssist MSME platform. Therefore, we are confident that the RM20 million target can be achieved because it is carried out through a face-to-face and online sales process,” he said after launching the MSME Week 2022 Terengganu, here, today.

The event was officiated by Terengganu Entrepreneurship, Human Resources, Micro Industry and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Mohd Nurkhuzaini Ab Rahman.

Located at the Kuala Terengganu City Centre, a total of 42 Terengganu entrepreneurs are participating in the MSME Week 2022, and Terengganu is the second state after Perak to have launched the initiative.

Rizal said a total of 183 entrepreneurship programmes and visitor attraction activities had been planned throughout the country during MSME Week 2022 involving various ministries, agencies, state governments, government-linked companies, supermarkets, associations and chambers of commerce, schools, institutions of higher learning and financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Mohd Nurkhuzaini said the MSME Week in Terengganu has a potential sales target, from today to Saturday, of RM500,000.

“The implementation of the Terengganu MSME Week is expected to provide an opportunity for entrepreneurs to restart businesses and redevelop businesses that have been affected by the uncertain global economic situation in recent times.

“At the same time, entrepreneurs can also expand the market for their products and services as well as get the latest advice and information on programmes, activities and assistance provided by the government,” he said.

Among the activities during the Terengganu MSME Week are sales carnivals, advisory service counters, business briefings, sharing of entrepreneurial success stories, business matching sessions, motivational and religious talks as well as product demonstrations. — Bernama