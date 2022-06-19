Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Trade Commissioner in Jakarta Har Man Ahmad cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion at the Megabuild Indonesia 2022 exhibition in Jakarta June 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, June 19 — Several Malaysian conglomerates are currently in talks to secure mega development projects in Indonesia, estimated to be worth a total of between RM5 billion and RM7 billion.

According to the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) Trade Commissioner in Jakarta, Har Man Ahmad, the projects include the development of the Rebana Metropolitan area in West Java and the construction of the Solo-Yogyakarta highway which is part of the Trans-Java Highway.

“The Malaysian companies’ participation is still being discussed and will be finalised soon,” he said to Bernama at the opening ceremony of the Malaysia Pavilion by the Chargé d’Affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia, Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, at the Megabuild Indonesia 2022 exhibition.

Har Man also urged the Malaysian business community to continue exploring opportunities in Indonesia for their future growth, and to take advantage of the country’s post-pandemic economic recovery.

Meanwhile, 15 Malaysian construction services and building materials companies, including engineering consulting services company, SD Associates Sdn Bhd are taking part in the Megabuild Indonesia 2022.

The launch of the Malaysia Pavilion also saw the signing of an agreement between SD Associates and the Kikim Area Community Communication Forum.

SD Associate has been appointed as the manager of an urban planning project spanning 1,400 square kilometres that will become a new autonomous area, namely Kikim District, South Sumatra Province, Sumatra. — Bernama