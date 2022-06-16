At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 14.06 points to 1,473.11 from yesterday's close of 1,459.05. It opened 10.05 points higher at 1,469.10. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning, supported by continuous bargain-hunting in selected heavyweights, led by the banking stocks, a dealer said.

Public Bank’s shares rose seven sen to RM4.55 with 2.78 million shares traded, while Maybank added eight sen to RM9.71 with 1.04 million shares changing hands.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 14.06 points to 1,473.11 from yesterday's close of 1,459.05. It opened 10.05 points higher at 1,469.10.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 467 to 247, while 351 counters were unchanged, 1,214 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 942.27 million units worth RM527.27 million.

Bursa heavyweights Petronas Chemicals and IHH Healthcare were up by eight sen to RM9.61 and RM6.27, respectively, CIMB gained six sen to RM5.02, and TNB rose seven sen to RM8.47.

Of the actives, both Jade Marvel and Unitrade inched up half-a-sen to 91 sen and 29 sen, respectively, LGMS added 4.5 sen to 81.5 sen, while BCM Alliance and MNC Wireless stayed flat at 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, FBM Emas Index was 91.71 points higher at 10,523.47, FBM Emas Shariah Index advanced 81.46 points to 10,698.64, FBM 70 improved 95.09 points to 12,734.44 and FBMT 100 Index increased 92.82 points to 10,246.85, while FBM ACE fell 6.95 points to 4,881.72.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index jumped 197.27 points to 16,365.34, the Plantation Index rose 25.66 points to 7,408.16, and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.97 points higher at 189.32. ― Bernama