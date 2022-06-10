A view of the bursa stock market exchange board in RHB Investment Bank in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture by- Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower today in line with the weaker underlying cash market’s performance.

At the close, June 2022 and September 2022 fell 17.5 points each to 1,490.5 and 1,482.5, respectively, July 2022 decreased 16.5 points to 1,492.0 and December 2022 eased 16.0 points to 1,484.5.

Turnover slipped to 8,526 lots from 8,780 lots on Thursday, while open interest narrowed to 39,924 contracts from 40,574 contracts previously.

At 5pm, the benchmark FBM KLCI settled 15.76 points, or 1.04 per cent, lower at 1,493.95 compared with Thursday’s close of 1,509.71. — Bernama