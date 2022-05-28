An aerial night view (artist impression) of M333 St Kilda by Matrix Concepts. — Picture courtesy of Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — Malaysia developer Matrix Concepts Holdings Berhad has launched its latest residential project in Australia called the M333 St Kilda apartment.

The sales preview will be held for the first time in Malaysia tomorrow afternoon.

The developer described the apartment as a low-rise boutique apartment block in the heart of the Melbourne suburb of St Kilda.

It noted that the neighbourhood is a "trendy Tribeca-style bayside suburb which is popular for its beach and cultured yet bohemian lifestyle”.

The developer said M333 St Kilda is built on freehold land measuring 0.63 acres or 2,543 square metres and has a gross development value of RM230 million.

The eight-storey apartment strategically located at the corner of St Kilda Road and Blanche Street, with a tram stop conveniently being right at its doorstep and only a 15-minute walk away from the beach.

There are 74 units in total with a built-up area measuring between 63.6 square metres (684.58 square feet) and 195.7 square metres (2,106.50 square feet).

The apartment will have four types of units, namely one-bedroom, two-bedroom, three-bedroom and two units of penthouses with different built-ups, with the starting price to be A$569,000 (or more than RM1.78 million).

There will also be retail space at the ground floor for a grocer and a specialty bakery cafe.

The construction of this apartment is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The public is free to walk in tomorrow afternoon from 12pm to 5pm for M333 St Kilda’s exclusive sales preview at Brick Studio by Metal Bees, Sunway Damansara.

This apartment project is Matrix Concepts’ third project in Melbourne, which comes after its previous success there with boutique apartment project M.Carnegie in 2016 and residential project M. Greenvale in 2019.

Matrix Concepts, which is now a public listed firm, had in the past been involved in joint ventures to develop Taman Andalas and Bandar Sri Sendayan in Negri Sembilan as well as Bandar Seri Impian in Johor.