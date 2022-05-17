MIDF Research: Foreign investors return as net buyers with inflows of RM56.9m

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Foreign investors turned net buyers again for the week ended May 13 after a week of net selling the week before with net inflows increased to RM56.9 million, MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research) said.

In its weekly Fund Flow Report today, the firm said local retailers remained net buyers for the fifth consecutive week at RM234.8 million while local institutions turned net sellers after a week of net buying with a net selling position of RM291.8 million last week.

“To date, international funds have been net buyers for 15 out of the 19 weeks of 2022, with a total net inflow of RM6.98 billion.

“They were net sellers on Wednesday and Thursday at RM2.08 million and RM145.2 million, respectively,” said the research firm.

MIDF Research said local institutions were net sellers on all the trading days of the week, except on Thursday where they were net buyers to the tune of RM41.38 million.

“The highest net selling was recorded on Tuesday at RM200.67 million and the smallest net selling on Wednesday at RM40.44 million,” it added.

Meanwhile, it said local institutions have been net sellers for 16 out of 19 weeks this year.

To date, they have sold RM8.1 billion of equities.

In addition, it said local retailers were net buyers on all trading days of the week with the highest net buying on Thursday at RM103.83 million and the smallest on Tuesday at RM21.34 million.

In terms of participation, foreign investors saw a decrease in the average daily trade value (ADTV) by 24.76 per cent.

Local retailers saw a decline of 6.9 per cent while local institutions saw an increase of 9.49 per cent.

MIDF Research said Hengyuan Refining Company Bhd registered the highest net money inflow of RM3.92 million last week while Malayan Banking Bhd saw the largest net money outflow of RM3.96 million. ― Bernama