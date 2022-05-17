Bursa Malaysia stays higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.56 points to 1,552.97 from Friday’s close of 1,544.41. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 17 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, buoyed by continuous buying interest in selected heavyweights led by industrial products and services as well as plantation counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 8.56 points to 1,552.97 from Friday’s close of 1,544.41.

The index opened 11.27 points higher at 1,555.68

On the broader market, losers pipped gainers 458 to 455, while 397 counters were unchanged, 945 untraded, and 10 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 3.87 billion units worth RM1.55 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank eased one sen to RM8.95, while Petronas Chemicals gained nine sen to RM10.08 and Public Bank, IHH Healthcare and CIMB rose four sen each to RM4.57, RM6.48 and RM5.08, respectively.

Among the actives, Sapura Energy increased three sen to 7.5 sen, Serba Dinamik rose six sen to 18 sen, and KNM gained half-a-sen sen to 18 sen, while Yong Tai fell 1.5 sen to 9.5 sen and Techna-X inched down half-a-sen to 11 sen.

As for the top gainers, Nestle bagged RM1.60 to RM133.10, Hong Leong Financial improved 36 sen to RM19.24, Petron Malaysia climbed 32 sen to RM6.34, and Hengyuan Refining and Harrisons Holdings lifted 31 sen each to RM7.29 and RM5.98, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE fell 37.08 points to 5,305.55, the FBM Emas Index advanced 65.40 points to 11,076.20, and the FBMT 100 Index firmed 59.59 points to 10,746.85.

Meanwhile, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 85.84 points to 11,554.25, and the FBM 70 added 74.24 points to 13,130.85.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index rose 46.62 points to 16,580.99, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 2.96 points higher at 199.75, and the Plantation Index climbed 69.77 points to 8,249.05. ― Bernama