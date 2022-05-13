Bursa Malaysia remains higher at mid-afternoon

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.44 points to 1,549.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,538.80. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 ― Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-afternoon, buoyed by continuous buying interest in selected heavyweights led by industrial products and services as well as plantation counters.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.44 points to 1,549.24 from yesterday’s close of 1,538.80. The index opened 7.18 points higher at 1,545.98.

Market breadth was positive with gainers outnumbering losers 562 to 315, while 379 counters were unchanged, 987 untraded, and 19 others suspended.

Total turnover stood at 1.79 billion units worth RM1.40 billion.

Heavyweights, Maybank eased seven sen to RM9, Public Bank was down six sen to RM4.57, while Petronas Chemicals gained 11 sen to RM9.98, Press Metal rose 27 sen to RM5.07, and Sime Darby Plantation gained 22 sen to RM5.12.

Of the actives, Serba Dinamik rose 1.5 sen to 10 sen, MNC and Yong Tai added half-a-sen each to 2.5 sen and 10.5, respectively, while both Techna-X and Sapura Energy were unchanged at 11.5 sen and 4.0 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM ACE improved 63.65 points to 5,293.43, FBM Emas Index advanced 72.85 points to 11,025.89, FBMT 100 Index firmed 65.66 points to 10,706.14, FBM Emas Shariah Index ticked up 156.32 points to 11,458.10, and the FBM 70 rose 53.36 points to 13,020.20.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slid 87.79 points to 16,613.69, while the Industrial Products and Services Index was 3.25 points higher at 196.72, and the Plantation Index climbed 152.93 points to 8,174.82. ― Bernama