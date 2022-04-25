Activision Blizzard's quarterly adjusted sales misses estimates

The Santa Monica, California-based company’s quarterly adjusted sales stood at US$1.48 billion (RM6.4 billion), compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.80 billion. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 25 — Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard Inc missed estimates for first-quarter adjusted sales today, hurt by low demand for its latest title Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Activision’s performance has taken a hit from lower premium sales for Call of Duty: Vanguard and weaker engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone, with a return to pre-pandemic habits pressing gamers to spend less time on their consoles.

The company, which is being taken over by Microsoft Corp, has also been facing backlash over its response to allegations of internal sexual harassment and discrimination against female employees.

The Santa Monica, California-based company’s quarterly adjusted sales stood at US$1.48 billion (RM6.4 billion), compared with analysts’ estimates of US$1.80 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31 fell to US$395 million, or 50 cents per share, from US$619 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Activision earned 64 cents per share. — Reuters