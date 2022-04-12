European stocks hit near one-week low on global worries

Germany’s top lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank slumped nearly 8 per cent after an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5 per cent. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 12 — European shares today fell to their lowest in nearly a week on growing worries about rising inflation, a surge in coronavirus infections in China and the fallout of the prolonged war in Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.1 per cent by 0713 GMT, echoing weakness in Asian shares, with banks among the worst hit.

Germany’s top lenders Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank slumped nearly 8 per cent after an undisclosed investor sold stakes of more than 5 per cent, a bookrunner said.

China-exposed luxury stocks such as LVMH, Kering and Hermes dropped in the range of 1 per cent and 2 per cent as China faced its worst Covid-19 outbreak in two years.

Risk appetite was further dented as US yields continued to surge ahead of inflation data that is expected to show consumer prices gained the most in four decades.

Among individual stocks, Italian defence group Leonardo rose 3.1 per cent as Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to “buy” on expectations of higher defence spending in the company’s main markets. — Reuters