Source: EU’s full ban on Russian coal to be pushed back to mid-August

A machine loads a BelAZ dump-body truck with coal at the Chernigovsky opencast colliery, outside the town of Beryozovsky, Kemerovo region, Siberia April 4, 2016. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BRUSSELS, April 7 — European Union envoys are set to approve today a ban on Russian coal that would take full effect from mid-August, a month later than initially proposed, an EU source told Reuters, following pressure from Germany to delay the measure.

The phase-out of EU imports of Russian coal is the cornerstone measure in a fifth package of sanctions against Russia that the EU Commission proposed this week, as a reaction to atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Once approved, it will be the EU’s first ban on any import of energy from Russia since the start of what the Kremlin calls a “special operation” in Ukraine on February 24.

Oil and gas, which represent far bigger imports from Moscow, are still untouched.

Much of Europe’s buying of Russian coal is in the spot market, rather than long-term contracts. Those spot purchases would be halted immediately after sanctions are imposed.

The EU Commission had initially proposed a wind-down period of three months for existing contracts, meaning that Russia could effectively still export coal to the EU for 90 days after sanctions were imposed, according to a document seen by Reuters.

But that period has been extended to four months, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

That followed pressure mostly from Germany, the EU’s main importer of Russian coal.

With sanctions expected to take effect later this week, or early the next, after publication in the EU official journal, Russian companies will effectively be able to export coal to the EU until mid-August under existing contracts.

One diplomat said most coal contracts were short term, and a wind-down period of 90 days would have allowed most of them to be concluded without the need for cancellation, avoiding legal risks.

Despite being slightly watered down from the initial proposal, the EU’s planned ban on Russian coal is more ambitious than Britain’s, which has said it planned to ban coal imports from Russia by the end of the year.

The EU Commission has estimated the coal ban could cost Russia €4 billion (RM18 billion) a year in lost revenue.

The Commission declined any immediate comment. — Reuters