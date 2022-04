Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak said he hoped to make the UK 'a global hub for cryptoasset technology'. — Reuters pic

LONDON, April 4 — British finance minister Rishi Sunak said today he wanted Britain to become a global hub for cryptoasset technology, as the government announced a package of financial policies.

“It’s my ambition to make the UK a global hub for cryptoasset technology, and the measures we’ve outlined today will help to ensure firms can invest, innovate and scale up in this country,” Sunak said in a statement. — Reuters