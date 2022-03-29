Sterling falls near two-week low after Bailey message

A British Pound Sterling note is seen in this June 22, 2017 illustration photo. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LONDON, March 29 — The British pound dropped to its lowest level in almost two weeks today, a day after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey reiterated the central bank’s cautious message from the mid-March policy decision.

Bailey said yesterday that the BoE had started to see evidence of an economic slowdown, which it expects to weigh down on domestically generated inflation.

The central bank raised its interest rate for the third consecutive meeting earlier in March, but softened its language on the need for further rate hikes.

Money markets are currently pricing in a further 133 basis points of tightening from the BoE by the end of the year IRPR but Commerzbank FX and EM analyst You-Na Park-Heger thinks the key rate at around 2 per cent by year-end seems exaggerated.

“The market expectations are likely to be further fuelled with each set of high inflation data, but once signs that the British economy is weakening further increase the market might have to adjust its expectations to the downside,” Park-Heger said.

“Medium-term we therefore see downside risks for Sterling.”

Sterling dropped 0.3 per cent against the US dollar to its lowest level since March 16 at US$1.3055 (RM5.51).

Against the euro, the pound was also down 0.3 per cent to its lowest level since March 20 at 84.22 pence.

Meanwhile, data from the Bank of England showed lending to consumers rose in net terms last month by the largest amount in nearly five years. — Reuters