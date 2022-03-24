US stocks open higher as Biden unveils new Russia sanctions

The street signs for Wall St and Broad St hang at the corner outside the New York Stock Exchange on March 24, 2015. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

NEW YORK, March 24 — Wall Street stocks were higher early today, extending a choppy trend as the United States unveiled new sanctions in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US measures, which involve freezing assets held in the United States, single out 328 members of Russia’s lower house State Duma and 48 defence companies, the White House announced as President Joe Biden attended summits in Brussels focused on the war.

US equities have had a volatile week, falling Monday and rebounding Tuesday before dropping Wednesday as markets weigh the implications of higher oil prices, the Ukraine situation and Federal Reserve statements signaling efforts to combat inflation.

About 45 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.6 per cent at 34,547.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.5 per cent to 4,479.32, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2 per cent to 13,951.03

Among economic data releases, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders fell 2.2 per cent in February, more than expected and the first decline in five months. — AFP