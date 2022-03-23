Gamuda increases minimum wage for foreign workers, graduate entry level

Gamuda said it is timely to revise its internal minimum wage policy for its workforce across the group, in line with its commitment to make changes for the better and to mitigate against worsening social inequity. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Gamuda Bhd will increase its minimum wage from RM1,200 to RM1,600 for its foreign workers, effective May 1, 2022.

In a statement, the Malaysian-based global engineering, property and infrastructure company said it is timely to revise its internal minimum wage policy for its workforce across the group, in line with its commitment to make changes for the better and to mitigate against worsening social inequity.

“We will also be increasing the entry level pay for fresh graduates joining the Gamuda Group from RM3,300 to RM3,500 for engineers, and from RM3,000 to RM3,200 for non-engineering graduates.

“We have reviewed these levels to ensure that our entry level offers are competitive and within the top quartile of our industry to enable our group to continuously attract and develop the necessary talent for our business growth,” it said.

Gamuda said the minimum wage and graduate entry level pay increases raises the floor for the group’s baseline pay and consequently its workforce in the immediate pay bands above this (up to RM5,000) will also enjoy a cascaded pay increase to adjust for internal equity. — Bernama