Bank Negara’s international reserves at US$115.2b as of March 15

The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 12, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Bank Negara Malaysia’s (BNM) international reserves amounted to US$115.2 billion as at March 15, 2022, compared with US$115.8 billion (RM488 billion) at the end of last month.

The reserves position is sufficient to finance six months of imports of goods and services, and is 1.2 times total short-term external debt, the central bank said in a statement today.

The main components of the international reserves are foreign currency reserves, which stood at US$102.0 billion as at March 15, as well as the International Monetary Fund reserve position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$6.0 billion), gold (US$2.3 billion) and other reserve assets (US$3.5 billion). — Bernama