Bursa Malaysia ends lower on external factors

An investor monitors the stock prices in the gallery of the RHB Investment Bank Bhd headquarters in Kuala Lumpur March 17, 2020. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Bursa Malaysia’s benchmark index ended lower today despite the positive tone of the broader market as investors are cautious due to continuing geopolitical tensions in Europe and volatilities in regional equities.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.10 points weaker at 1,587.16 from 1,591.26 at last Friday’s close.

After opening 3.19 points easier at 1.588.07, the market bellwether moved between 1,579.31 and 1,589.49 throughout the trading session.

On the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 558 to 398, while 402 counters were unchanged, 948 untraded, and 28 others suspended.

Total turnover decreased to 2.44 billion units valued at RM2.27 billion from 3.33 billion units valued at RM5.70 billion last Friday.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd vice-president of equity research Thong Pak Leng said the market was relatively quiet today due to mixed sentiments as investors were cautious amid geopolitical developments and volatility in regional equities.

To recap, Ukraine and Russia were nearing an agreement on “critical issues” and both countries have made significant progress on a tentative peace plan including a ceasefire.

“The FBM KLCI lost 0.26 per cent or 4.10 points to end at 1,587.16 with losers led by KLK, Maybank and Tenaga,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the key regional indices closed mixed ahead of the peace talks between the US and European leaders regarding the Russia-Ukraine tensions.

“As for the local bourse, we believe the benchmark index will stay in consolidation mode on cautious sentiment though foreign buying and bargain hunting may emerge as well.

“As such, we expect the FBM KLCI to remain in range-bound mode at around the 1,575-1,595 range for the week, with immediate support at 1,580 and resistance at 1,600,” he told Bernama.

Regionally, the Singapore’s Straits Times Index rose 0.75 per cent to 3,355.51, Japan’s Nikkei up 0.65 per cent to 26,827.43, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index erased 0.89 per cent to 21,221.34, and South Korea’s Kospi dipped 0.77 per cent to 2,686.05.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia heavyweights Maybank decreased 17 sen to RM8.85, Public Bank was down six sen to RM4.63, Petronas Chemical was flat at RM9.40, but IHH Healthcare added 15 sen to RM6.52.

Of the actives, Nylex put on two sen to 0.46 sen, Dagang NeXchange added four sen to RM1.03, NWP advanced half-a-sen to 25.5 sen, while Fitters Diversified shed half-a-sen to 18.5 sen.

Top gainers, Malaysian Pacific Industries rose RM2.22 to RM36.02, Fraser & Neave rose RM1.16 to RM22.36, Heineken jumped 76 sen to RM22.44, while Kobay Technology surged 60 sen to RM4.10.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 16.33 points higher at 11,287.80, FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 67.02 poins to 11,885.01, FBM 70 advanced 181.40 points to 13,449.39, FBMT 100 Index increased 12.31 points to 10,989.03, and the FBM ACE added 74.12 points to 5,413.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.18 of-a-point to 203.16, the Financial Services Index dropped 86.19 points to 16,645.59, while the Plantation Index slid 41.09 points to 7,868.86.

The Main Market volume shrank to 1.67 billion shares worth RM2.08 billion compared with 2.51 billion shares worth RM5.55 billion on Friday.

Warrants turnover slipped to 339.32 million units valued at RM68.21 million against 384.19 million units valued at RM73.84 million.

The ACE Market volume expanded to 437.34 million shares worth RM122.94 million versus 434.72 million shares worth RM85.67 million previously.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 230.35 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (619.28 million), construction (66.25 million), technology (260.39 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (84.74 million), property (93.92 million), plantation (36.72 million), REITs (7.78 million), closed/fund (22,100), energy (168.19 million), healthcare (47.27 million), telecommunications and media (28.58 million), transportation and logistics (11.51 million), and utilities (11.99 million). — Bernama