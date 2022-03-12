Yellen: Covid-19 aid funds will help US withstand Ukraine war economic turmoil

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen speaks to employees after touring The Denver Mint in Denver, Colorado March 11, 2022. — Reuters pic

DENVER, March 12 — US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said yesterday said the US economy is better prepared to weather economic turbulence from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because of the US$1.9 trillion (RM7.69 trillion) Covid-19 aid package passed a year ago.

Yellen, speaking at a Denver social services agency on the first anniversary of the American Rescue Plan, (ARP) said the United States is now much better able to withstand unforeseen crises — such as the war in Ukraine — than it was a year ago.

“Our world is interconnected, and our ambition to ensure that Russia pays a high price for its unprovoked invasion has already impacted us at home,” Yellen said, referring to a steep surge in energy prices.

“America is better able to handle these turbulent times because our economy is historically strong, and the American economy is historically strong because of the ARP and the resiliency of the American people. — Reuters