BMW overcomes chip crisis to post record result in 2021

A BMW logo is seen at a car dealership in Vienna May 30, 2017. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

FRANKFURT, March 10 — German auto manufacturer BMW shook off the supply chain issues that plagued the industry in 2021 to post a record high net profit figure, the group said today.

The Bavarian carmaker posted a net profit of €12.5 billion (RM57 billion) in 2021, more than three times the result of 3.9 billion euros it achieved in 2020, when the industry was rocked by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The record result was “the result of our consistent strategy — with the right products at the right time,” BMW CEO Oliver Zipse said in a statement.

While other manufacturers struggled with spotty supply of semiconductors, a key component in both conventional and electric vehicles, BMW was better able to manage deliveries.

In 2021, BMW saw its deliveries increase worldwide by 8.4 per cent, shipping a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles. In the same period the domestic German car market shrank by 10.1 per cent.

With cars generally in short supply, the market tilted towards luxury “high-revenue models”, BMW said.

As such, the group’s operating margin — a measure of its profitability, which is closely watched by analysts — grew to 10.3 per cent in 2021, up from 2.7 per cent in 2020 and towards the “high end” of the company’s own guidance.

The positive trend continued in the last three months of the year, despite an increase in supply bottlenecks.

Net profit in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased year-on-year by 34 per cent to 2.3 billion euros.

Having ridden out the supply crunch and the worst effects of the pandemic, BMW, like other carmakers, faces new challenges caused by the war in Ukraine.

The conflict has cut supplies from some part-makers in the country, leading to factory stoppages for auto manufacturers, including at BMW. — AFP