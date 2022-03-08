Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

At 9.03am, the local note was trading at 4.1805/1850 versus the greenback compared with 4.1765/1805 at Monday’s close. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8— The ringgit continued to trade lower against the US dollar in the early trading session today on persistent buying support for the greenback.

At 9.03am, the local note was trading at 4.1805/1850 versus the greenback compared with 4.1765/1805 at Monday’s close.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly mixed against a basket of other major currencies.

The domestic units strengthened against the yen to 3.6201/6243 from 3.6295/6333 and advanced against the British pound to 5.4794/4853 from 5.5005/5057.

However, it fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0665/0700 from Monday’s 3.0606/0638 and declined against the euro to 4.5396/5445 from 4.5344/5388. — Bernama