MyDIGITAL Corp confident about achieving all 58 Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint initiatives by year-end

PUTRAJAYA, March 8 — MyDIGITAL Corporation (MyDIGITAL) is confident that all 58 initiatives for the first phase (2021 to 2022) outlined under the Malaysian Digital Economy Blueprint (RTEDM) will be achieved before year-end.

Chief executive officer Fabian Bigar said currently, three of the initiatives, namely Jendela map, OSC (One Stop Centre) System 3.0 Plus Online and digital accelerator under the government cluster, have been achieved last year.

“Another 55 initiatives are still in the implementation stage by various agencies and we really hope to achieve them this year.

“We are monitoring its (RTEDM) implementation. If there is a risk that it may not be achieved, we need to discuss with the ministries involved on how to improve its implementation,” he told reporters after the MyDIGITAL Progress Report 2021 briefing here today.

Meanwhile, Fabian said MyDIGITAL might update the targets outlined under RTEDM depending on the progress achieved.

“Since we have almost reached the target, it is natural for us to revise. RTEDM phase one implementation ends at the end of this year, so by that time, we will have an exercise where we want to re-evaluate all initiatives implemented (and) if necessary, we will modify and create new targets,” he said.

Earlier in his presentation, Fabian said the Malaysian digital market grew by 47 per cent to RM87.7 billion from RM58.5 billion previously driven by the development of e-commerce through a 68 per cent increase in sales.

He said efforts to increase the use of e-payment among sellers and consumers had also been successfully implemented with an estimated 216 e-payment transactions per capita achieved last year.

Fabian said payment facilities have also increased last year with 36 payment facilities per 1,000 users successfully reached.

“Through various public and private initiatives to encourage the adoption of e-commerce among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), a total of 235,327 new MSMEs were created last year, bringing the total number of enterprises that have switched to e-commerce to 725,285.

“This achievement is equivalent to 83 per cent of the 875,000 MSMEs target by 2025,” he said.

He said Malaysia continued to be the focus of high-value digital investment with government-approved digital investments of RM16.5 billion last year and is projected to reach the investment target of RM70 billion by 2025.

Fabian said the most important element of RTEDM’s initiative in ensuring its success is the whole of nation approach, which welcome the involvement of all parties to enable the country to realise the benefits and overcome all challenges of digitisation.

RTEDM was launched in February last year as a national initiative to realise the 12th Malaysia Plan and aimed to transform Malaysia into a high-income technology-based nation in three phases by 2030.

The blueprint is implemented through six strategic thrusts, 22 strategies, 48 national initiatives and 28 sector-level initiatives.

The initiatives are then divided into six clusters — Economy, Digital Talent, Data and Digital Infrastructure, Community, Emerging Technologies and Government. — Bernama