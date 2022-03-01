Jaguar Land Rover ‘pauses’ Russia car deliveries

Logos of the carmakers Jaguar and Land Rover are pictured during the first media day of the 78th Geneva Car Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 4, 2008. — Reuters pic

LONDON, March 1 — Indian-owned carmaker Jaguar Land Rover today said it was pausing deliveries of its vehicles to Russia, as an increasing number of companies react to the nation’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The current global context... presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market,” a statement from Britain-based JLR, owned by India’s Tata Motors, said.

The news was applauded by British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

“I welcome Jaguar Land Rover’s decision to pause the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market,” Kwarteng tweeted.

“There is now a rapidly growing number of companies and governments joining the whole international community in isolating Russia, both diplomatically and financially.” — AFP