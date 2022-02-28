Plantation counters give Bursa Malaysia a boost at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 492 to 361, while 338 counters were unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 51 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Bursa Malaysia was higher at mid-morning, supported by continuous buying interest in selected plantation counters despite weaker sentiment in regional markets.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) gained 13.60 points to 1,605.32 from 1,591.72 at Friday’s close, after opening 4.02 points higher at 1,595.74.

However, market breadth was negative with losers outnumbering gainers 492 to 361, while 338 counters were unchanged, 1,087 untraded and 51 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.32 billion units worth RM967.43 million.

Among the plantation counters, Sime Darby Plantation added 13 sen to RM4.91, IOI Corporation gained three sen to RM4.63, and Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 92 sen to RM26.40.

Of the other heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM8.87, Public Bank climbed four sen to RM4.41, Petronas Chemicals firmed 26 sen to RM9.55, CIMB strengthened five sen to RM5.72, and IHH Healthcare advanced 11 sen to RM6.59.

As for the actives, Siab rose 1.5 sen to 31.5 sen, SMTrack was flat at 23.5 sen, and Dagang NeXchange slid five sen to RM1.10.

On the index board, the FBM ACE lost 14.89 points to 5,933.95, the FBM 70 reduced 60.02 points to 13,455.16, the FBM Emas Index gained 60.45 points to 11,410.69, the FBMT 100 Index climbed 62.96 points to 11,086.13, and the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 80.08 points to 12,096.55.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index added 72.10 points to 16,556.75, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 1.08 points better at 209.73, and the Plantation Index jumped 212.17 points to 8,310.46. — Bernama