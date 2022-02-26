Domestic Trade Ministry hopes Sarawak govt can help address rising costs for poultry farmers in state, says minister

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks at the launch of the Cyber Copyright Enforcement (CyCORE) programme in Putrajaya, January 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 26 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs hopes that the Sarawak government will be able to assist in addressing the issue of rising costs faced by poultry and egg producers in the state.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the Federal government had provided subsidies worth RM500 million to help the industry cope with the increase in their operating costs, but it was still not enough.

“I hope this proposal can be considered by the state government,” he told reporters after inspecting the poultry farm owned by the firm CCK, in Kampung Buso, Bau, about 31km from here.

According to him, the issue of rising costs faced by livestock producers needs to be resolved to prevent people from facing difficulties in obtaining chicken and egg supplies in the state.

“Let the state (government) level decide. The Federal government is already providing subsidies,” he said.

Nanta said according to the poultry firms he had met in the state, besides the increase in the price of chicken feed, they also faced a shortage of workers, and this required a more comprehensive solution with the assistance of the state government. — Bernama