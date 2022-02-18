Ringgit improves against US dollar

Malaysian ringgit notes are seen among US dollar bills in this photo illustration taken in Singapore in this August 24, 2015 file photo. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — The ringgit appreciated against the US dollar at the close on Friday although uncertainties over the conflict in Ukraine continued to hog the limelight as market participants weighed the latest developments, said an analyst.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1845/1870 versus the greenback compared with 4.1865/1880 on Thursday.

The analyst said there seemed to be mixed vibes coming from US President Joe Biden’s administration and Moscow.

The local note was, however, traded lower against a basket of major currencies.

It fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.1149/1170 from 3.1133/1149 at Thursday’s close and slipped versus the yen to 3.6340/6361 from 3.5376/6392.

The ringgit also depreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.7001/7035 from 5.6936/6957 yesterday and slid against the euro to 4.7578/7606 from 4.7559/7576 previously. — Bernama