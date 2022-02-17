Tokyo shares open lower

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.11 per cent or 28.96 points to 27,431.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.15 per cent or 2.98 points to 1,943.65. ― Reuters pi

TOKYO, Feb 17 ― Tokyo shares opened lower today as investors sought new cues while monitoring tensions over Ukraine and digesting healthy US indicators.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index eased 0.11 per cent or 28.96 points to 27,431.44 in early trade, while the broader Topix index lost 0.15 per cent or 2.98 points to 1,943.65.

The dollar stood at ¥115.34 (RM4.17), slightly off from ¥115.46 seen yesterday in New York.

Analysts described the market trapped in a narrow range as investors took in solid US economic data to gauge whether the world's biggest economy can sustain its strength in the face of likely rate hikes.

The Tokyo market was also subject to profit-taking after the Nikkei surged more than two percent on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, investors continued to monitor developments surrounding Ukraine as the country's leader, Nato and Washington warned they could see no sign that Russia is withdrawing its forces.

“There are many uncertain factors such as the situation surrounding Ukraine,” Okasan Online Securities said.

“However, once the market regains its calm, our view is that investors will take heart from the fundamental strength of the US economy.”

Fed minutes released overnight contained no new bombshells, although some investors are staying cautious over the US central bank's plan to hike interest rates, Okasan added.

Still, robust US retail sales data should help encourage investors to see the market's strength.

Shortly before the market opened, Japan's government reported a January trade deficit of ¥2.19 trillion as energy import prices rose while the value of the yen sagged to raise the general cost of imports.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota dipped 1.46 per cent to ¥2,160.5. Sony Group fell 1.01 per cent to ¥12,210 and SoftBank Group fell 0.76 per cent to ¥5,196.

Uniqlo-operator Fast Retailing shed earlier losses and added 0.47 per cent to ¥64,730. Industrial robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.51 per cent to ¥22,900.

Japan's government was later today expected to announce a slight easing of Japan's strict virus border rules. Japan Airlines added 1.37 per cent to ¥2,438. Its rival ANA Holdings surged 1.48 per cent to ¥2,708. ― AFP