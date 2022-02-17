Ringgit ends lower against US dollar

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1865/1880 against the greenback from 4.1835/1855 yesterday. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The ringgit ended lower against the US dollar today as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and due to lower crude oil prices.

At 6pm, the local note stood at 4.1865/1880 against the greenback from 4.1835/1855 yesterday.

At the time of writing, Brent crude fell sharply by 1.69 per cent to US$93.21 (RM390) per barrel, while the West Texas Intermediate dipped 1.85 per cent to US$91.93 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against other major currencies, except against the euro where it rose slightly to 4.7559/7576 from 4.7596/7618 yesterday.

The domestic unit declined against the yen to 3.6376/6392 from 3.6174/6191 yesterday, eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1133/1149 from 3.1123/1140, and slipped against the British pound to 5.6936/6957 from 5.6745/6772 previously. — Bernama