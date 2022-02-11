Miti: Malaysia on right track to sustain sterling trade and investment performance

Malaysia is on the right trajectory of economic recovery and growth, said Miti Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong. — Reuters file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has taken significant steps to combat the unprecedented economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and accelerate recovery by taking a whole-of-nation approach, said Deputy Minister Datuk Lim Ban Hong.

He said the path for Malaysia to exit this crisis might not be linear but Miti is on the right track to sustain the country’s sterling trade and investment performance.

“With shared responsibility and collective determination, the ministry is confident that the nation will emerge stronger than ever,” he said in a statement here today.

In championing trade and industry matters, Lim said the ministry has always spearheaded policies and strategies aimed at ensuring sustainable socio-economic growth.

He pointed out that Malaysia’s stellar trade and investment performance in 2021 was made possible due to the difficult yet necessary measures taken during the lockdown including the Public-Private Partnership Industry Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PIKAS).

Malaysia’s trade performance hit an all-time high, surpassing RM2 trillion in 2021, signifying that the ministry and its agencies, under the leadership of Senior Minister and Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, had successfully placed the nation on the right trajectory of economic recovery and growth, he said.

“During the peak of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia and despite the unwavering challenges, obstacles and criticisms all around, Miti continued to shoulder the central role in enabling essential economic sectors to operate.

“Continuation of economic activities during the lockdown did not only secure provision of supplies and necessities for the people but also minimised the disruption to global supply chains, which was pivotal in navigating the country on to a path of vibrant and sustainable economic recovery,” he said.

Lim said this in response to former Miti Deputy Minister Dr Ong Kian Ming’s media statement which attacked the ministry’s leadership and responded so negatively to Miti in highlighting the Milken Institute report which stated Malaysia’s position as ‘the most attractive investment destination for foreign investors amongst emerging Southeast Asian countries.’

“Rather than engaging in the polemics of one-upmanship, Ong should focus on the economic recovery efforts of the government and how such efforts are crucial in enhancing the welfare and well-being of the people,” he added. — Bernama