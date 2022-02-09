Euro steadies after ECB pushback, dollar bides time before US CPI

US dollar and euro banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken May 3, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Feb 9 — The euro steadied today, off from a three-week high, after the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde dialled down bets for aggressive interest rate hikes.

The dollar was flat, a day before the release of US consumer price data that may offer new clues on the pace of Federal Reserve monetary tightening.

A more hawkish tone from both the ECB and the Fed last week caught markets off guard and sent yields soaring on euro zone and US debt, amid rising bets rates could rise faster and higher than previously expected.

But Lagarde said on Monday there was no need for extensive tightening, trying to temper growing expectations for aggressive action after she signalled for the first time last week that a rate hike this year was a possibility.

The euro edged 0.1 per cent higher at US$1.1425 at 0850 GMT, following its gradual retreat from a peak of US$1.1483 on Friday, when it hit its highest level since January 14.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six major peers, was also little changed, down 0.1 per cent at 95.504, after bouncing off a 2-1/2-week low of 95.136 reached Friday. It touched the highest since July 2020 at 97.441 at the end of last month.

“We view this kind of moves as short-term volatility, which albeit profitable if played well,” said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, FX and rates Strategy chief analyst at Danske Bank, recalling the ups and downs of the dollar and the euro over the past two weeks.

“We expect the (US inflation) data to support expectations of Fed being hawkish,” he said, adding that the expectations for rates hike will support the US dollar strengthening over the coming quarters.

Markets are pricing in more than a 70 per cent chance of a 25 basis point Fed hike and a nearly 30 per cent chance for a 50 bps hike when policymakers meet in March, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“Tomorrow’s US CPI release will help determine whether the Fed starts off with a 25 bps move or 50 bps in March,” ING strategists told clients.

Economists polled by Reuters predicted US data will show on Thursday that consumer prices climbed 7.3 per cent year-over-year in January. — Reuters