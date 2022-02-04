Ringgit slightly higher against US dollar in early trade

At 9.11am, the local note appreciated to 4.1800/1835 versus the greenback from 4.1835/1850 at yesterday’s close. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 ― The ringgit opened slightly higher against the US dollar today, tracking higher crude oil prices.

At 9.11am, the local note appreciated to 4.1800/1835 versus the greenback from 4.1835/1850 at yesterday’s close.

At the time of writing, Brent crude advanced 0.18 per cent to US$91.27 (RM381.37) per barrel.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.1104/1132 from Thursday’s close of 4.1835/1850 and declined versus the euro to 4.7865/7905 compared with 4.7207/7224 yesterday.

The domestic unit appreciated against the British pound to 5.6890/6937 from 5.6716/6736 and went up vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.6370/6400 from 3.6458/6474. ― Bernama