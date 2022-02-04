IMF disburses US$1b for Pakistan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, US, September 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 — The IMF has approved a US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion) loan disbursement for Pakistan after signalling approval with recent government reforms.

The money comes from an agreement that was approved in July 2019 for a US$6 billion loan over a period of more than three years under the Washington-based crisis lender’s Extended Fund Facility.

However, only a third of the money has been sent out thus far, with the IMF holding back until Islamabad implements reforms it had committed to.

To secure the release of the latest tranche, announced Wednesday, the government submitted a new budget to the IMF last month, which includes ending tax exemptions on basic commodities and foodstuffs.

“The Pakistani economy has continued to recover despite the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, but imbalances have widened and risks remain elevated,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said in a statement.

“The authorities’ recent policy efforts to strengthen economic resilience are welcomed,” she said, noting “Timely and consistent implementation of policies and reforms remain essential to lay the ground for stronger and more sustainable growth.”

Pakistan’s growth is expected to reach four percent this year, but the IMF warned its economy remains vulnerable to disruptions from the pandemic and geopolitical tensions.

To head off a debt default, Pakistan recently obtained loans of US$3 billion each from China and Saudi Arabia, and US$2 billion from the United Arab Emirates. — AFP