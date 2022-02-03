Ringgit opens higher against greenback

Malaysian ringgit and US dollar notes are pictured at a money changer in Kuala Lumpur October 29, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The ringgit opened higher against the US dollar today on renewed buying interest.

At 9.06am, the local note appreciated to 4.1760/1800 versus the greenback from 4.1840/1870 at Monday’s close.

The market resumes trade after closing for the Chinese New Year on Feb 1 and 2.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded lower against a basket of other major currencies.

It eased against the Singapore dollar to 3.0984/1018 from Monday’s close of 3.0899/0925 and declined versus the euro to 4.7180/7226 compared with 4.6777/6811.

The domestic unit depreciated against the British pound to 5.6639/6693 from 5.6262/6303 and went down vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.6494/6529 from 3.6247/6276. — Bernama