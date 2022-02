A Nintendo logo is pictured at a store for Japanese games giant Nintendo in Tokyo, February 3, 2022. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 3 — Nintendo raised its full-year net profit forecast to ¥400 billion (RM14.6 billion) today, predicting strong software sales for its blockbuster Switch console.

The Japanese gaming giant also hiked its sales forecast for the year to March 2022 to ¥1.65 trillion, up from a previous estimate of ¥1.60 trillion. — AFP pic