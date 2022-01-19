Bursa Malaysia: Enhancements to listing requirements to strengthen board effectiveness

Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced the enhancements to the Main and ACE Market Listing Requirements, aimed at further strengthening board independence, quality and diversity. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd has announced the enhancements to the Main and ACE Market Listing Requirements, aimed at further strengthening board independence, quality and diversity.

The exchange operator said to promote board quality and strengthen board independence, the enhanced Listing Requirements now limits the tenure of an independent director to not more than a cumulative tenure of 12 years in a listed issuer and its group of corporations.

“All long-serving independent directors impacted by this enhancement must resign or be re-designated as non-independent directors by June 1, 2023,” Bursa Malaysia said in a statement today.

It said another key enhancement is the requirement for listed issuers (Public Listed Companies — PLCs) with a market capitalisation of RM2 billion as at December 31, 2021, to appoint at least one woman director on their boards by September 1, 2022, as announced by the Minister of Finance Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz in his Budget 2022 speech on October 29, 2021.

For the remaining PLCs, it said, the requirement must be complied with by June 1, 2023.

Additionally, the exchange introduces a new rule which requires PLCs to have in place a fit and proper policy that addresses board quality and integrity for the appointment and re-election of directors across the PLC group, which must be published on the PLCs’ websites, starting from July 1, 2022.

“The PLCs are also required to disclose the application of their fit and proper policy in the nomination and election of their directors in their annual reports.

“This seeks to improve the overall quality of directors and promote greater transparency on the criteria for board appointments.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said these amendments will serve as an impetus for PLCs to refresh their board composition, with a greater focus on board quality, diversity and independence, that will promote board dynamism ultimately.

More information on the amended Main Market Listing Requirements is available at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/listing_requirements/main_market/amendments_to_listing_requirements and amended ACE Market Listing Requirements can be obtained at https://www.bursamalaysia.com/regulation/listing_requirements/ace_market/amendments_to_listing_requirements. — Bernama