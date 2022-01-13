Stats Dept: Selangor records highest growth in exports, Penang tops imports

According to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, Selangor recorded the highest increase in exports in November 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 ― Selangor recorded the highest increase in exports in November 2021, contributing RM6.3 billion to the country's total exports growth of 32.4 per cent to RM27.5 billion in the month, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM).

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said Johor and Penang took the second and third places with exports expanding by RM5.3 billion and RM4.4 billion, respectively.

Malaysia's total trade for November 2021 amounted to RM205.5 billion, up 34.9 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y), with exports of RM112.2 billion (+32.4 per cent y-o-y) and imports worth RM93.3 billion (+38.0 per cent y-o-y).

Mohd Uzir said the other states that posted growth in exports included Sarawak (RM3.1 billion), Kedah (RM2.1 billion), Sabah (RM1.8 billion), Pahang (RM1.6 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM1.2 billion), Melaka (RM904.8 million), Labuan (RM692.5 million), Perak (RM254.0 million), Negri Sembilan (RM245.8 million), and Perlis (RM11.2 million).

“However, a decline in exports were recorded by Terengganu (RM346.6 million) and Kelantan (RM42.5 million),” he said in a statement on the Exports Imports Statistic By State for November 2021, today.

Meanwhile, the five states that dominated Malaysia's exports were Penang (28.2 per cent), Johor (20.6 per cent), Selangor (19.0 per cent), Sarawak (7.6 per cent), and Kedah (4.0 per cent).

He said these five states accounted for 79.4 per cent of Malaysia's total exports in November 2021.

As for imports by state, Mohd Uzir said Penang registered the highest import figures with an increase of RM6 billion, followed by Johor (RM5.6 billion), and Selangor (RM4.7 billion).

Meanwhile, imports by Kedah rose RM2.7 billion, Kuala Lumpur (RM2.2 billion), Negri Sembilan (RM1.8 billion), Sarawak (RM749.8 million), Perak (RM533.7 million), Pahang (RM305.5 million), Sabah (RM260.5 million), Labuan (RM151.6 million), Terengganu (RM105.1 million), and Perlis (RM22.4 million).

“However, imports decreased for Melaka (RM34.9 million) and Kelantan (RM5.7 million),” he added.

Selangor remained the largest contributor to imports with a share of 25.6 per cent, followed by Penang (23.3 per cent), Johor (20.3 per cent), Kuala Lumpur (7.5 per cent), and Kedah (7.1 per cent), he said. ― Bernama