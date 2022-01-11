Tokyo stocks end lower on US tightening fears

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.90 per cent, or 256.08 points, to end at 28,222.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 per cent, or 8.86 points, to 1,986.82. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Jan 11 ― Tokyo stocks closed lower today after Wall Street shares ended mostly down on worries over a possible tightening of US monetary policy to address inflation.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped 0.90 per cent, or 256.08 points, to end at 28,222.48, while the broader Topix index fell 0.44 per cent, or 8.86 points, to 1,986.82.

The dollar fetched ¥115.22 (RM4.19) in Asian trade, almost unchanged from 115.20 in New York late yesterday.

"There was growing concern among investors that the normalisation of US monetary policy might be brought forward, prompting them to sell growth stocks," Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Among major shares in Tokyo, Toyota edged up 0.62 per cent to ¥2,322, Sony Group was down 0.92 per cent to ¥14,405 and Fujitsu dipped 1.91 per cent to ¥18,400.

Nippon Paint plunged 12.28 per cent to ¥1,100 after it said it will offer US$1.8 billion in overseas share sales. ― AFP