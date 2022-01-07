Tokyo shares close marginally lower

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 per cent or 9.31 points to end at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 per cent or 1.33 points to 1,995.68. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Jan 7 ― Tokyo shares gave up early gains and closed slightly lower on Friday as investors awaited US jobs data to be released later in the day.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index inched down 0.03 per cent or 9.31 points to end at 28,478.56, while the broader Topix index dipped 0.07 per cent or 1.33 points to 1,995.68.

The dollar stood at ¥115.92 (RM4.20) in Asian trade against 115.89 yesterday in New York.

"Many investors sold shares to square their position ahead of a three-day weekend, and pending the announcement of US jobs data," Okasan Online Securities said. Monday is a public holiday in Japan.

Shortly before the opening bell, the Japanese government said the nation's household spending in November dropped 1.3 per cent from a year ago.

Among major shares, Sony Group rebounded 0.58 per cent to ¥14,540. Nintendo rose 1.39 per cent to ¥53,800.

SoftBank Group jumped 2.17 per cent to ¥5,489.

Toyota advanced 1.00 per cent to ¥2,307.5. Air carrier ANA Holdings rose 0.72 per cent to ¥2,372. Construction equipment maker Komatsu dipped 0.17 per cent to ¥2,889.

Heavily weighted Fast Retailing, operator of the Uniqlo fashion chain, dropped 0.34 per cent to ¥60,670.

Advantest, which makes testing tools for semiconductors, fell 0.64 per cent to ¥10,710. Chipmaker Murata Manufacturing lost 0.68 per cent to ¥9,185. ― AFP