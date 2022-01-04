Proton records third consecutive year of sales growth in 2021

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company is proud about being the brand with the highest export volume in 2021 as it shows that Proton is gaining traction overseas. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 ― National carmaker Proton Holdings Bhd’s total sales rose by 4.5 per cent year-on-year in 2021 to 114,708 units for the domestic and export markets ― its highest closing figure since 2014.

This marked the third consecutive year of sales volume growth for the company, it said in a statement today.

“The achievement is particularly noteworthy as the overall Total Industry Volume (TIV) for Malaysia is estimated to have shrunk by 4.6 per cent to just over 505,000 units.

“Proton’s market share in December is estimated to be 20.6 per cent, and for the whole of 2021, market share is estimated to be at 22.7 per cent,” it said.

Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said the company is proud about being the brand with the highest export volume in 2021 as it shows that Proton is gaining traction overseas.

“While increasing shipping costs are a growing concern, our planned activities in 2022 means we expect exports sales growth to accelerate in the coming years,” he said. ― Bernama