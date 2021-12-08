Nestle sells shares in L’Oreal for €8.9b

Nestle said that 22.26 million of its L’Oreal shares were sold for €400 each. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

GENEVA, Dec 8 — Swiss food giant Nestle on Tuesday said it was reducing its stake in French cosmetics group L’Oreal, selling shares worth €8.9 billion (RM42.4 billion).

Nestle said in a statement that 22.26 million of its L’Oreal shares were sold for €400 each, adding it “remains fully supportive” of the French company’s “value creation strategy”.

L’Oreal said in a separate statement that it would cancel the shares, which represent four per cent of its capital.

The French group’s shareholders will see their shareholdings increase due to the buy-back, L’Oreal said.

It added that the stake of L’Oreal’s Bettencourt Meyers family shareholders will rise from 33.3 per cent to 34.7 per cent.

“The share buyback will be financed in a balanced manner by the group’s available cash on the one hand, and new debt on the other,” the L’Oreal statement said.

L’Oreal chairman Jean-Paul Agon said the move “constitutes a new strategic milestone in reinforcing the shareholder stability of L’Oreal around the Bettencourt Meyers founding family and Nestle.” — AFP



