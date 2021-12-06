Ringgit opens lower against US dollar on Fed rate hike speculation

At 9am, the local note rose to 4.2320/2340 against the greenback from 4.2290/2320 at Friday’s close. — Picture by Hari Anggara

LONDON, Dec 6 — The ringgit weakened against the US dollar at the opening today as investors’ expectations on the Federal Reserve rate hike remained intact and lent some support for the dollar, said an analyst.

At 9am, the local note rose to 4.2320/2340 against the greenback from 4.2290/2320 at Friday’s close.

Kenanga Investment Bank said the ringgit may strengthen momentarily near the 4.22 level as the 10-year US Treasury yield dropped to below the 1.35 per cent level on Friday.

“This is amid a disappointing November US jobs report. However, the continuous spread of the Omicron cases around the world will continue to unnerve investors, sparking a sell-off in risk-on assets,” the bank said in a note today.

Kenanga said a potential rise in the US inflation rate will continue to push the US dollar index closer to the 97.0 zone, weakening the ringgit to between 4.23 and 4.25 range.

“Based on our technical analysis, the indicator suggests that the ringgit may appreciate slightly against the US dollar by 0.12 per cent to 4.226 this week,” it added.

The local note was traded lower vis-a-vis a basket of major currencies.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0857/0876 from 3.0844/0870 at Friday's close, eased versus the British pound to 5.5994/6020 from 5.6182/6222.

It also weakened against the Japanese yen to 3.7438/7459 from 3.7316/7346 and went down against the euro to 4.7784/7806 from 4.7771/7805 previously. — Bernama